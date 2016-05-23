Rahi Systems opens Limerick office

Data centre solutions provider Rahi Systems has opened a new office in Limerick to provide sales and support to customers in Ireland, the UK and the Nordic region.

Marcus Doran has been appointed sales director for Northern Europe.

“We are delighted to have a sales professional of Marcus’ calibre heading up our Ireland office,” said Tarun Raisoni, general manager, Rahi Systems. “[Ireland] is very strategic for us as we continue to expand our footprint in Europe.”

“I am very excited to be part of the Rahi Systems team. Rahi has a breadth and depth of experience that is unmatched in the industry, along with an exciting portfolio of technology solutions,” said Doran.

Rahi Systems has its corporate headquarters in Fremont, California and has offices in India, Hong Kong, Singapore, China, the Netherlands, UK, Japan and Australia.

TechCentral Reporters