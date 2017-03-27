Radius Technologies moves to IP Telecom in €1.5m deal

Three-year partnership covers wholesale voice traffic, SIP trunking, hosted PBX platforms Print Print Trade

IP Telecom, a Dublin-based company which offers telephony solutions via its own VoIP network, has signed a wholesale deal with Radius Technologies.

The deal, worth €1.5 million over three years, will see IP Telecom provide Radius Technologies with wholesale voice traffic, SIP trunking and hosted PBX platforms for its offices in Waterford, Dublin and Carlow.

IP Telecom, which was founded in 2010, offers both hosted PBX and SIP trunk solutions. With over 20,000 network end points across thousands of businesses in Ireland, the company has invested significantly in developing its own cloud based telephone system to ensure it can provide excellent call quality, customer service and technical consultancy. Products and services are delivered through regional channel partners and direct from IP Telecom.

Shena Brien, CEO of IP Telecom (pictured), said: “More and more companies are moving to IP Telecom as they see the high quality service and good value for money we deliver our customers. We look forward to working with Radius Technologies in 2017 and strengthening the SME and Enterprise VOIP structures for customers, helping them to save money on their telephony costs.”

Jerry Buckley, Managing Director of Radius Technologies, said: “Partnership between IP Telecom and Radius Technologies is a reflection of where both companies believe the Voice over Internet Protocol industry is going in this country.

“We made the decision to change provider as we need to move quickly to service our customers’ demands. The benefits and savings associated with VoIP are becoming well known in the business world resulting in large migration towards VoIP. The savings and technology benefits are massive and companies don’t just want it – they absolutely need to have it.”

TechCentral Reporters