RAC for iOS 5.1.2

The ultimate one-stop RAC app means you can access our services anytime, anywhere. You can find all the useful RAC services you need, including our popular route planner and traffic news, at your fingertips.

The wide range of services on offer from RAC services are easily accessible while you’re on the go. So whether you’ve broken down and need to contact us from the road, you’ve had an accident and you’re not sure what to do next, or you need to plan the best route to your destination, you can do it all from your tablet or smartphone.

Key features include:

– Traffic news.

View incidents, delays and roadworks for the whole of the UK. View the incidents on a map or in a list. You can zoom in on the map and zoom out to see traffic on major and minor routes in the UK. This is the most comprehensive and up-to-date data available in the UK and shows current incidents and expected delays.

– Route planner.

Simply add in your starting point and destination, view a map of your journey and access a separate directions tab. You can plan the journey by the shortest or quickest route, and view live traffic updates along the way.

– Membership details.

Store all your details, including membership number, safely so you have all the information you need when you need it.

– Broken down?

Use the map to pinpoint where you are, and use the breakdown section to contact us if your car breaks down.

– Had an accident?

If you’re unfortunate enough to be involved in a bump, you can use the accident care section to call our accident care helpline and get all the help you need.

– Member Benefits.

Already an RAC member? Keep up to date with the latest exclusive member offers from RAC.

– Insurance.

In just a few easy steps, you could make a great saving by getting a quote on anything from car and home to travel and pet insurance.

– Join the RAC.

Our handy app is available to everyone, whether you are an RAC member or not. But if you need us, you also have the option to join the club, right at your fingertips.

What’s New in Version 5.1.2

We continue to look to improve our app and this latest release fixes some bugs you may have experienced and provides a minor update to the T&Cs to make sure you have the best experience using the RAC app.