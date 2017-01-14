Quora 5.1.2

The idea behind Quora is a solid one that has gained a huge following in a relatively short space of time. The move to the iOS platform is neat and provides a highly accessible way to ask any sort of question you may have. Whether you have a problem with your computer, or you want to find out how to wire a plug, there is bound to be someone around who is able to help.

Of course, there are already thousands of questions that have been asked by users, and a large proportion of them will have already been answered. This ever-growing database of knowledge is fully searchable so you can check to see if there are answers to any questions you may have.

If you are knowledgeable in a particular field, you can contribute to the community by answering questions that have been posted by other people. In some ways, Quora works like a social network as well as an information source, and you can choose to follow contributors you find to be helpful.

As this is an iOSapp, it should come as no surprise that there are location specific options available. Based on your location, Quora is able to provide you with questions and answers that are likely to be relevant to where you are at the moment.

What’s New in Version 5.1.2

We’re always working to improve your experience on Quora through new features and improvements across the product.

It’s important for us to invest in making sure our app runs smoothly. This update includes several under the hood improvements and small bug fixes to improve the performance of the app.