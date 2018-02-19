Quidel Corporation centre to create 75 jobs in Galway

Medical devices firm's recruitment drive targets admin, customer support roles

US medtech company Quidel Corporation, is to create 75 jobs over the next five years at a new business service centre in Galway city.

The project is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.

Headquartered in San Diego, California, Quidel employs approximately 1,200 people across North America, Europe, Latin America, Japan, and other parts of Asia.

The Galway city base will handle a number of business-related functions such as finance, human resources, customer service, technical support, sales, marketing, IT & legal.

IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan said: “This is a terrific announcement from a new name investor in the medical device space in Ireland which will have a very positive impact on Galway city, county and the wider West region.”

Douglas Bryant, Quidel Corporation president and CEO, said: “There are many very talented people here, and Quidel is proud to partner with Martin Shanahan and IDA Ireland to bring jobs to Galway. Our company has recently doubled in size, and we believe that Galway can serve as a linchpin for our growing international presence.”

Quidel’s diagnostic testing solutions are separated into four product categories: immunoassays, molecular assays, virology and specialty products. Products are sold directly to end users and distributors for professional use in physicians’ offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centres.

