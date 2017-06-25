QuickLook 0.2.1

OS X has a “Quick Look” feature which enables quickly previewing any file by tapping the space bar within the Mac’s finder. QuickLook is an open-source application which aims to bring the same functionality to Windows.

To use the program, simply open Explorer, browse to a file and hit the space bar. The program opens a preview window to display images, videos, archives, PDFs, markdown files, HTML documents, text files, Office documents if you have Office installed, and more.

Once the preview window is visible, you’re able to use the up, down, left and right arrows to preview another file, or hold down Ctrl and spin the mouse wheel to zoom in and out.

A plugin interface enables other developers to expand QuickLooks viewing capabilities.

v0.2.1:

Fixes

Text is too big when previewing HTML and Markdown files

Improvements

#27: The preview window is no longer top-most.

#30: “Table of Contents” for Markdown files.

#29: Build-in 3rd-party file manager support (also take a look at this)

Everything

Directory Opus