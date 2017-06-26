QuickDiag 3_01.06.17.2

QuickDiag is a portable tool which creates an in-depth and highly technical report on your Windows configuration, running processes and installed applications.

The program is very basic. It presents you with three buttons – Xspeed for the simplest report, Quick is a little more in-depth, Extended is the most detailed – and clicking any of these runs a set of checks, and saves the report to a plain text file on your desktop and root folder.

The text files are poorly formatted, and generally huge. Our test system’s Xspeed report was 285KB, the Quick version was 780KB.

What you do get here is a vast amount of information. Here’s just some of the categories.

– Basic hardware details including CPU, motherboard, video, sound

– Codecs

– Network adapters

– Ping results to google.com (confirms working internet connection)

– Firewall rules

– SID Users

– SystemAccounts

– Key system and application files and folders

– Installed security software

– Running processes, including the owning account and parent

– Loaded modules

– Explorer components

– Svchost.exe components

– Startup programs

– Many key Registry settings

– Wininit.ini, Win.ini, System.ini, HOSTS files

– Scheduled tasks

– Windows services

– File associations

– User shortcuts including arguments (possibly malicious)

– Explorer and Windows policies

– Winlogon setup

– AppcompatFlags (may show programs launched on this system, even long ago)

– Safe Mode settings

– Internet Explorer settings

– Browser extensions, browser helper objects, Firefox preferences, more

– Installed applications

– Uninstaller list

– Last 20 Windows events