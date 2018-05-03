Quantum computer simulation project wins SciFest@ITB 2018

Adam Kelly from Skerries Community college tops field of 80 projects Print Print Life

More than 80 projects exhibited at SciFest@ITB (Institute of Technology Blanchardstown) yesterday. The top prize on the day went to Adam Kelly from Skerries Community College for his project An Open Source Solution to GPU Accelerated Quantum Computer Simulation.

As one of the 16 regional venues hosting a SciFest STEM fair, SciFest@ITB saw more than 180 students from schools all over the region put their knowledge of science to the test.

SciFest@ITB co-ordinator Aideen Hodgins said: “SciFest… is a fantastic annual event and a wonderful opportunity for students and encourages them to develop an interest in STEM. The joy of seeing students showcasing their work and communicating their ideas to others is immensely encouraging and motivational for everyone involved.”

Sheila Porter, SciFest CEO, said: “2017 was the tenth anniversary for SciFest and a hugely successful year with another big increase in the number of students taking part. In total 10,000 students exhibited their projects in local and regional STEM fairs across the country.

“We are sure that 2018 will be another successful year. SciFest gives students an excellent opportunity to develop their interest in STEM and inquiry-based approaches to learning, while developing their creative and problem-solving skills and learning to work in a team.”

SciFest is funded primarily by Science Foundation Ireland, Intel and Boston Scientific.

Kelly will go on to compete for the Boston Scientific Medical Devices Grand Award at the national final in November.

TechCentral Reporters