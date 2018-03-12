Qualtrics firms up global partner play

Company plans to expand global partner ecosystem by providing solutions based on XM platform Print Print Trade

Market research software firm, Qualtrics, has firmed up its channel play with a new initiative called Qualtrics Partner Network (QPN). The announcement was made at the Qualtrics 2018 X4 Experience Management Summit in the US.

The company already had global partnerships, but the new development represents the launch of Qualtrics’ formal partnership programme with the company adding “many new partners”.

The programme, which is available to all regions, is part of the company’s plans to expand its global ecosystem of partners by providing programme and solutions based on its Experience Management (XM) platform.

The recently launched programme counts currently with 10 partners including UK-headquartered research agency Kantar TNS, India-headquartered data analytics provider Ugam, and US-headquartered advisory and data analytics services provider JD Power.

Qualtrics said that QPN members will also have access to as technical enablement, go-to-market programmes, and other partner resources.

“QPN partners expand the range of robust, scalable and tailored experience management solutions in the market,” the company said. “QPN partners are an extension of Qualtrics and bring in-depth industry knowledge, experience and insights.

“No matter how sophisticated or demanding a customer’s experience management programme may be, the combination of the partner’s expertise and the Qualtrics’ platform ensures that customers will have world-class support throughout their journey.”

Qualtrics chief corporate development officer John Torrey said this was a major step into transforming the XM partner ecosystem into a global network of experts.

“QPN expands experience solutions and services across all industries and geographies, allowing our customers to benefit from the knowledge, expertise, and insights of our partners,” said Torrey.

“We are committed to ensuring the success of our partners in the new world of holistic experience management, helping them to build and expand the reach and impact of their solutions in the experience economy.”

Qualtrics opened its Sydney office in March 2016. The company was established in 2002 in Utah and began international expansion in 2013.

“We built a software that would basically democratise the world of research and turn anyone from a student to a PHD researcher and give them the ability to make decisions based on data. In 2009, it became the year of the customer. Everyone bought into the idea that we need to be data-driven and that’s what propelled Qualtrics to be where it’s at,” the company founder and CEO Ryan Smith said at the time.

IDG News Service