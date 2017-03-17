Pushbullet 402

img3File.png

Push links, texts, files, more between your devices

Print

PrintPrint
Downloads

Read More:

17 March 2017 | 0

Download Links:

Windows
Android
iPhone
Mac

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 4.0
Date: 17-03-2017
Award: None
License: Freeware
Developer: Pushbullet

Pushbullet is a free service which allows you to send links, texts, files, notifications, phone calls and more from one of your devices to another.

It’s straightforward to set up. There are apps for Android, iOS, Windows and Mac, as well as browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, Opera and Safari. Just install what you need and sign up with a Google or Facebook account (no forms to fill in).

If you’re browsing on your desktop, say, you can now right-click a link, select Pushbullet and choose your phone (or any other device where you’ve installed the system). It’ll receive a notification immediately.

Right-click a file and you’re able to send it in exactly the same way.

You can also have mobile devices automatically send notifications to your desktop, or you can manually send notes, links, photos, files and more.

A “universal copy and paste” means you can copy something to the clipboard in one device, then paste it to another. (There are security implications to that so it’s turned off by default, but check Settings if you’re interested.)

There’s more control over this than you might expect (you can snooze an alarm pushed from your phone to the desktop, for example), and there are plenty of configuration options on offer (you can choose which apps will push notifications, or maybe not send anything unless you’re on wifi).

Read More:


Related Articles



Leave a Reply

Back to Top ↑

  • MPU Tech Downloads

  • Polls

    Which piece of wearable tech interests you more:

    • Smart jacket (40%)
    • Smartwatch (60%)

    Total Voters: 10

    Loading ... Loading ...
    See other polls >

  • Today's Technology Minute

    Stay on top of the day's tech news with our free Technology Minute e-mail newsletter - just add your e-mail here

  • Events

    View All Events

  • Submit Your Event

    Submit Your Event

  • MPU General 2

  • More from this Channel