PureSync 4.5.5

Keeping files synchronised in different locations has numerous uses, but it is particularly handy when it comes to backing up files. By synchronising folders, it is possible to define a source folder – such as My Documents – as well as a destination folder – such as My Documents Backup – and the two folders will be synchronised so they always contain the same files. This means that when files are created in My Documents, they can be automatically backed up for you, without the need to remember to do so manually.

This is precisely the task that PureSync has been designed to perform. The program can be used to perform basic synchronisation jobs like the one described, but it can also be customised to filter out certain types of files, to include or ignore sub-folders and create backup folders based on the date of synchronisation.

There are various types of synchronisation available. Synchronisation mode ensures that the contents of two selected folders are always identical, while Backup mode will only copy files from the source to the destination folder. In Mirror Mode, any folders that do not exist in the source folder will be deleted in the destination folder. A special Foto-Sync mode is also available for copying files from a digital camera to a folder of your choice.

Upgrading to the Professional Edition of the program provides access to a number of additional option. These include the ability to synchronise files to FTP servers, as well as saving space by utilising file compression. Private documents can be protected through the use of encryption, and it is also possible to synchronise files from a different user account by executing the program as another user.

Version 4.5.5 brings these changes (see changelog for more info):

– Some little improvments

– Settings of the timestamp now possible (compare view -> context menu -> File 1/2

– User name and password are now possible in unicode

– Detecting moived files improved (speed)