Pure Telecom, open eir agree €35m infrastructure deal

Wholesale deal gives access to almost 2m potential customers

Pure Telecom has signed a €35 million deal with wholesale telecoms provider open eir. The two-year agreement allows Pure Telecom to offer almost 2 million potential customers high-speed broadband and phone services via open eir’s nationwide open access network.

As open eir rolls out high-speed fibre broadband across Ireland, the agreement will help Pure Telecom extend its reach across the country and offer broadband speeds of up to 1Gb/s.

Paul Connell, CEO, Pure Telecom, said: “At Pure Telecom, our strategy is very focused. We provide the best service at competitive prices. That is why we work with a number of Ireland’s leading wholesale providers, so that we can give customers the solution that best suits their needs.

“Open eir has the most extensive phone and high-speed broadband network in Ireland and one which is growing by the day… It will help us to meet our target of 100,000 residential customers by 2019, which we are already well on our way to achieving.”

Orlagh Nevin, director of sales, marketing and service, open eir, said: “For more than 15 years Pure Telecom has shown itself to be a savvy business that knows how to attract and retain its customers. It therefore makes a lot of sense for us to partner with the company again as we continue our large-scale rollout of fibre broadband across the country.

“Earlier this year, we made a commitment to the government that we would connect 300,000 homes in 890 communities throughout the country to fibre broadband. This means that by the end of next year, two years ahead of our initial target date, we will have a fibre broadband footprint of 1.9 million premises in Ireland – greater than any other operator in the country.”

TechCentral Reporters