Pure Telecom makes wishes come true with €85K donation

Irish telecoms and broadband provider, Pure Telecom, today announces that it has fundraised €85,000 for children’s charity Make-A-Wish Ireland. Over the past seven years, the Irish telco has been raising money on behalf of Make-A-Wish Ireland through various fundraising activities.

Make-A-Wish has been Pure Telecom’s chosen charity partner since 2009. The telecoms provider has involved both staff and customers in its fundraising efforts. Over the years, members of the company’s 50-plus staff base have gone skydiving, held office Olympics and raised money through activities such as cake sales – all in aid of Make-A-Wish Ireland.

Founded in 1980, Make-A-Wish aims to grant the wishes of children living with life-threatening illnesses and provide respite from the routine of hospitals, doctors and treatment. Since coming to Ireland in 1992, the charity has granted the wishes of more than 1,900 children. Receiving no government funding, it relies entirely on voluntary contributions to continue its work.

Alan McGonnell, director, Pure Telecom, said: “Make-A-Wish Ireland is a truly incredible organisation. It’s one that we admire greatly, which is why we have worked with them for such a long time. The charity is a source of magic for the children with whom it works; giving them hope and happiness, while allowing them to forget about their medical condition for a while.

“Giving something back to the community is part of our ethos at Pure Telecom and that’s why we chose Make-A-Wish Ireland as our charity partner for so many years. Our staff have really embraced the partnership; they are constantly thinking of new ways in which they can raise money for Make-A-Wish. So many charities depend entirely on donations to carry out their work and succeed in their aims and we’re delighted to have played a part in making some children’s wishes come true.”

Susan O’Dwyer, CEO, Make-A-Wish Ireland, said: “We’re delighted and extremely grateful to the team at Pure Telecom for their incredible support over the last number of years. It is a significant donation and without contributions like this we simply wouldn’t be able to grant the wishes of seriously ill children all over Ireland. It has been fantastic to work with Pure Telecom on this initiative for such a long time, and we encourage companies throughout Ireland to do their bit to support charities whose work they feel passionately about.”