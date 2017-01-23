Pure Telecom announces 32 jobs

New hires will bring headcount to 112 at Irish-owned telco

Pure Telecom has announced the creation of 32 new jobs in sales, employee training, customer service and technical support. At the end of the hiring process, which is expected by finish by the end of 2017, the Pure Telecom’s team will reach 112 people. The new jobs come on the back of a €1.8 million investment and will bring the overall headcount to 112 at the Irish-owned telco.

Paul Connell, director and co-founder, Pure Telecom, said: “Our customer numbers are growing rapidly and that’s not only down to offering very competitive prices, but also great customer service. We’re very focused on consistently delivering what our customers want and as our numbers grow, we want to make sure that customer service remains central to our business – and that means ensuring we always have the right ratio of team members to customers.

“Contributing to the growth of our customer base will be the National Broadband Plan – both on the residential and business side. We work with multiple telecoms wholesale providers, giving us access to more premises in Ireland than anyone else. As more homes and businesses across Ireland become connected to fibre, there will be huge customer demand for high-speed broadband services. When that time comes, we will be ready to support the increased demand with no negative impact to our existing customers.”

TechCentral Reporters