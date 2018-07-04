Pulsate closes $1m funding round, announces new chief executive

Sarah Martin takes the lead at proximity marketing software developer Print Print Trade

Adtech software developer Pulsate has closed a $1 million round of funding led by PayPal, Dunnhumby, Delta Partners’ Bank of Ireland Seed & Emerging Sectors Fund, Enterprise Ireland and a private investor. The new round brings the total invested in the start-up to more than $3 million.

The company also appointed Sarah Martin as CEO.

Pulsate’s platform, uses location detection software to deliver personalised advertising through mobile apps.

“Pulsate’s innovative platform captures millions of mobile data points every day to deliver real-time insights to drive-in-the-moment engagement at scale,” said Martin.

“We help bring our clients’ digital assets to life and enable them to continuously engage their customers through contextually rich and relevant mobile interactions.

“I am delighted to work with the incredible team at Pulsate. They have created an amazing product that delivers real results for our customers. The new investment will accelerate growth and allow us to expand the team to meet increasing demand from customers.”

Pulsate’s clients include SITA, Amadeus, NCR, Heineken, Dunnhumby, and Boyle Sports.

TechCentral Reporters