Provisional liquidator appointed to iD mobile network

MVNO collapse leaves 40,000 customers with four weeks to find alternative provider Print Print Trade

Mobile virtual network operator iD has gone into liquidation and will cease all operations in Ireland from 6 April. The brand, owned by Carphone Warehouse, was launched in 2015 following the acquisition by 3 of competitor O2.

Call, text and data services will be provided to the network’s 40,000 customers for the next month, and customers on a pre-pay plan can also continue to use their credit until this time. However, according to the iD website, customers who have an outstanding balance on an equipment contract for a phone or mobile broadband device will need to continue to make payments until this balance is cleared.

ID Mobile offered a range of flexible plans, and allowed customers to keep their phone and service contracts separate, meaning customers didn’t continue paying a monthly charge for their handset once the value of the device was cleared. Although only a small number of providers – including Virgin Mobile – operate in this way, there are many that offer SIM-only plans, which could work for anyone who has this type of plan with iD and doesn’t want to enter a long contract with a new provider.

Any iD customer who doesn’t switch to a new provider before 6 April will be left without service and risks being unable to keep the same phone number going forward.

ID operated on the Three network, so customers who were happy with the coverage they got with iD will get similar from Three itself, or from other MVNOs operating on the Three network – Lycamobile, Tesco Mobile and Virgin Mobile.

TechCentral Reporters