Promethean makes channel play with Exertis

Global company makes moves into Irish edtech sector Print Print Trade

Global education technology company, Promethean, has confirmed a distribution partnership with Exertis.

The new partnership follows Promethean’s recent changes to its UK channel model, to reflect the needs of channel partners and the evolving landscape of the education technology market. Promethean, in partnership with Exertis, now provides an enhanced suite of wrap around sales and marketing support, which enables partners to benefit from greater access to manufacturer expertise as well as a bolstered programme of local demand creation campaigns.

The partnership with Exertis will follow the same new channel model as the UK, giving Promethean greater coverage in Ireland as well as a stronger grip on the Irish education sector.

Gavan O’Sullivan, general sales manager, Exertis, said: “Promethean is a great addition to our portfolio of solutions for the education market – they have a comprehensive product range, with years of experience in this sector. Plus, the timing of this partnership couldn’t be better with the recent announcement by the Government of a €210 million investment in ICT for schools over the next five years”.

Simon Port, Promethean head of channel operations, UK & Ireland, added: “We are very excited to be working with Exertis, given their market presence in Ireland and the scope of the support they can offer to our reseller partners, covering advice on bids, financing, staging and rollout – for both the B2B and Education sectors. This represents a tremendous opportunity for ourselves, Exertis, our partners and of course all the schools and companies throughout Ireland”.

TechCentral Reporters