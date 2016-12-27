ProjectForum 7.5.0

ProjectForum provides a local wiki which you can use to assist with team collaboration on your projects.

The program is unusually easy to set up, as it doesn’t have any dependencies. You don’t need a particular database, web server, version control system or anything else: everything can be configured from ProjectForum’s browser-based interface.

Despite this, the program has plenty of features. It’s strong on security, for instance, allowing you to create site, group or project administrators, and password-protect accounts. While version control, activity tracking and histories make it easy to see how a particular page came to be, and provide the opportunity to revert to a previous version when necessary.

You also get plenty of configuration options. It’s possible to create custom page templates, for instance, speeding up the creation of the most common page types. Branding options allow you to set page logos, colours, fonts, layout and more, while custom formatting commands make it easy to give pages the precise look you need.

And if some of the wiki is for more than just your team, then you can have that content synchronised automatically to a web view. So your team still sees comments, notes and other private data, while everything else becomes available on a regular web page to the rest of the world.

Please note, this free version allows you to create one wiki which can have as many users as you need. There are also commercial versions which add additional features (attachments, pages locks, choice of themes, more) and allow you to create multiple wikis. Prices start at $99 and you can read more at the ProjectForum site.

v7.5.0:

Bug Fixes and Changes:

SSL error messages are now displayed in the site admin page, in addition to log files

list of themes could be hidden if theme names contained an apostrophe

redirects from pages whose names had non-ASCII characters could result in garbled ‘redirect’ lines in some web browsers

licensing updates

improve performance of initial load of page containing many links in a group with very large number of pages