ProgDVB Standard 7.17.5

ProgDVB is a powerful tool that allows you to watch digital TV, listen to digital radio, play internet TV streams and more.

It’s packed with professional features, including time shifting, electronic program guides from Digital TV or XmlTV,JTV, subtitle support, a teletext module and more.

To get the most from the program you will of course need a suitable digital TV card. Fortunately there’s wide hardware support here, with ProgDVB able to work with many DVB-S (satellite), DVB-S2, DVB-C (cable), DVB-T, ATSC and ISDB-T cards, from manufacturers including AverMedia, Azurewave (TwinHan), Hauppauge, Kworld, Pinnacle, Technotrend, Tongsho, Terratec, and many, many others (see the official list here).

Even if you don’t have a card, the program still works well as a media player with extras. It includes a huge database of internet TV and radio channels, for instance – around 4,000 in total – and you can use it to search, view and record YouTube videos.

Please note, the ProgDVB authors also produce a Professional version that has many more desirable features, including HDTV and DVB-S2 support, picture-in-picture, multi-audio channels, and the ability to record internet TV and radio. It’s yours for 25 Euros and you can find out more at the ProgDVB site.

What’s new in v7?

– Video On Demand. Now ProgDVB completely supports OTT include timeshift and VOD.

– In this version VOD implemented for Kartina TV and Rodina TV.

– New generation of Internet TV/Radio.

– Support links to mp4 over GDCL.

– Improves of MIS/PLS, EPG for IPTV/OTT, Prog Audio renderer, UI