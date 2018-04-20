IT Professional’s day 2018

Celebrating the contribution of tech pros to Irish business and society Print Print Pro

The Irish Computer Society, on Monday next 23 April, celebrates all things IT pro, with IT Professional’s Day.

The day will “applaud the heroes who work in technology and strive to make life easier”.

Encouraging all IT pros to get involved, ICS asks professionals to commit to the IT Professional’s Code of Conduct, connect with other IT pros, continue professional development, and contribute back to the profession and society.

Under the code of conduct, IT professionals have a duty to observe the highest standards of integrity and uphold the good standing of the profession. The ICS’s Code of Professional Conduct is based on the key pillars of protection of public interest and legal compliance, responsibility to employers and clients, professional dignity and promotion of professional aims and competence, ethics and impartiality.

To celebrate day, ICS has discounted membership offers to enable IT pros to network with like-minded professionals, with further discounts on training courses and access to the ICS Continuous Professional Development (CPD) online system to track and review CPD progress.

See the web site for further details.

TechWeek.ie/IT Professionals Day

TechCentral Reporters