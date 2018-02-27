Prof Luiz DaSilva named head of Connect research centre

Prof Luiz DaSilva, Chair of Telecommunications at Trinity College Dublin, has been appointed Director of Connect, the Science Foundation Ireland research centre for future networks and communications. He succeeds Prof Linda Doyle, who has been appointed Dean of Research at the university.

Prof DaSilva has been a professor at Trinity since 2009. He spent six years at IBM and 17 years as a professor in Electrical and Computer Engineering at Virginia Tech. He is the coordinator of several international research programmes involving academic and industry partners in Brazil, China, the US, Northern Ireland, and throughout Europe, and has attracted €3 million of Horizon 2020 and FP7 funding for wireless communications and networks research projects.

Prof DaSilva’s research focuses on distributed and adaptive resource management in wireless networks, and in particular spectrum and infrastructure resource sharing for next generation networks. He is currently a principal investigator on research projects funded by the National Science Foundation in the United States, Science Foundation Ireland, and the European Commission under Horizon 2020. He has also co-authored two books on wireless communications.

In addition to being a Fellow of Trinity College, Prof DaSilva is an IEEE Communications Society Distinguished Lecturer, and a Fellow of the IEEE in recognition of “contributions to cognitive networks and resource management for wireless networks”.

Commenting on his appointment, Prof DaSilva, said: “I look forward to working closely with Connect’s talented team of researchers in our 10 partner higher education institutes. The centre has expanded rapidly over the past three years and I am excited about the opportunity to build on this success.”

Since its launch in 2015, Connect has attracted more than €10 million in industry investment and almost €20 million in Horizon 2020 competitive funding.

Connect’s 300 researchers work in Trinity College Dublin, Cork Institute of Technology, Dublin City University, Dublin Institute of Technology, Maynooth University, University College Cork, University College Dublin, University of Limerick, Tyndall National Institute, and Waterford Institute of Technology (TSSG).

TechCentral Reporters