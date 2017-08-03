Prodigy Learning named Certiport EMEA partner of the year

Prodigy Learning, which delivers IT certification programmes and online learning solutions to customers across Microsoft, Adobe and Autodesk technologies, has been announced as the Certiport EMEA partner of the year for 2017.

This is the second consecutive year that Prodigy Learning has been recognised as a Certiport partner of the year, building on the success of 2016, when the company became the first ever European partner to be recognised as the global oartner of the year.

Established in Dublin in 2000, Prodigy expanded into the UK in 2008. Exports are a key driver of the Company’s growth, representing more than 70% of the business.

Prodigy’s customer base includes top tier academic, commercial and public sector institutions. Its customers range from secondary schools to universities including the London School of Economics and the University of St Andrews, government departments including the NHS in the UK and Solas in Ireland and corporate bodies including large professional bodies such as the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants.

The Company has recently expanded to 15 employees between Dublin and London and has plans to continue growing the team due to increasing demand from core markets and further international expansion.

Prodigy Learning CEO Andrew Flood said: “This award win is a recognition of the hard work of all the team here at Prodigy Learning but also an endorsement of our overseas growth strategy.

“Digital skills are critical to the Irish and UK economies. Our range of certification and learning products develop and validate these digital skills, improving employability for students and productivity for employees. As our Ireland and UK operations go from strength to strength, we plan to further expand the business both in existing and new markets in the coming months.”

Certiport, a Pearson VUE business, is the world leader in performance-based certification exams and practice test solutions for academic institutions, workforce and corporate technology markets, and delivers more than 3 million certification exams each year around the world.

TechCentral Reporters