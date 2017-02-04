ProcessThreadsView 1.27 (64-bit)

Take a closer look at exactly what any given Windows process is doing with this compact low-level system tool

4 February 2017 | 0

Windows

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 4.0
Date: 04-02-2017
Award: None
License: Freeware
Developer: NirSoft

ProcessThreadsView is an interesting tool which provides a great deal of information about the threads of any process you might choose.

On launching the program you’ll be asked to choose a particular process of interest. Select one and ProcessThreadsView will display a table containing all its threads, and details including the thread ID, number of context switches, thread status, the user and kernel time it’s consumed, the time each thread was created, and more.

So is this just the Threads tab from Process Explorer, then? Not quite. One notable difference is that ProcessThreadsView displays strings held in the stack data of any selected thread, and if you’re trying to figure out what that thread is doing, or why it’s behaving in a particular way (if it’s locked up, for instance) then that can be very interesting. Browsing various threads for Skype.exe, for instance, revealed prompts, file names, Registry keys, URLs, database queries and a whole lot more, invaluable for low-level research.

Despite its name, though, ProcessThreadsView isn’t solely about reporting on your system. You also get the option to suspend and resume selected threads at a click. Exercise this ability with care, though – choosing the wrong thread could lock up the process or crash your entire PC.

Version 1.27:

Fixed the ‘Creation Time’ column in ‘Choose Process’ window to display the date/time in local time (Instead of GMT).
Added ‘Align Numeric Columns To Right’ option.

