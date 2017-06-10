Prisma 3.3.2 for iOS

Prisma is a free app which transforms your favourite photos into spectacular works of art.

The app offers 30+ styles, including artists such as Picasso, Van Gogh, Levitan and Munk, and “world famous ornaments and patterns”.

Unlike similar systems, this doesn’t just involve some pixel-based filtering, rather the package analyses your photo and redraws it in the chosen style.

One issue with the app is not all of the styles are processed on your device. Instead they’re sent to Prisma’s server, the work is carried out and the results returned. This usually works just fine, but it can take a while, and occasional glitches sometimes force you to try again.

Another complication is that the finished image might be a cropped version of the source, possibly spoiling the effect.

What’s New in Version 3.3.2

Various fixes to make Prisma better!

Prisma team with love 🙂