Prisma 3.0.2 for iOS

Prisma is a free app which transforms your favourite photos into spectacular works of art.

The app offers 30+ styles, including artists such as Picasso, Van Gogh, Levitan and Munk, and “world famous ornaments and patterns”.

Unlike similar systems, this doesn’t just involve some pixel-based filtering, rather the package analyses your photo and redraws it in the chosen style.

One issue with the app is not all of the styles are processed on your device. Instead they’re sent to Prisma’s server, the work is carried out and the results returned. This usually works just fine, but it can take a while, and occasional glitches sometimes force you to try again.

Another complication is that the finished image might be a cropped version of the source, possibly spoiling the effect.

What’s New in Version 3.0.2

We’re excited to break free from the square and introduce a unique way to share your artworks!

* Location-based Feed

Share your artworks with people around you, get likes and watch your post spread and inspire the whole world! The more likes your picture gets, the further your shared post spreads and the more impressions you’ll have for your next one.

Track your feedback and likes with a cool interactive map.

Get inspired with pictures shared around you.

Jump on any location and look through artworks shared near Eiffel tower, Red Square and so on.

Follow your friends and help them spread their creations as well.

*Free Aspect Ratio!

With a new advanced cropping tool you no longer have to cut your favourite photos!