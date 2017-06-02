PortableApps.com Installer 3.5

Easily package your portable apps with this effective installation tool

Print

PrintPrint
Developer & Programming

Read More:

2 June 2017 | 0

Download Links:

Windows

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 3.5
Date: 02-06-2017
Award: None
License: Freeware
Developer: PortableApps.com

The PortableApps.com Installer is an easy-to-use NSIS-based tool for packaging your portable apps.

If you develop portable apps then you could of course simply make them available as raw executables, or archives. But that’s not exactly the friendliest approach, as you’re leaving the end user with the hassle of extracting the contents, deciding where they should go and so on. Which is why the PortableApps.com Installer may be preferable.

The program requires that you configure your application according to the PortableApps.com Format, so you’ll need to do that first. It’s not difficult, and essentially just provides a set of rules governing folder structures (although there’s an INI file which defines your program configuration, too). Read more about this on the PortableApps.com site.

Once your applications are configured according to those rules, though, it’s all very simple. Just point the Installer at your application folder and it’ll package it into a straightforward executable, with a quality NSIS core, good compression rates, and multilingual interface (there’s support for 71 languages).

Please note, though, the program is only licensed for use with free open source and freeware. If you intend to use the Installer for commercial tools then you’ll need to contact PortableApps.com, first.

Read More:


Related Articles



Leave a Reply

Back to Top ↑

  • MPU Tech Downloads

  • Polls

    Will Siri be able to compete with Amazon's Echo and Google Home?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
    See other polls >

  • Today's Technology Minute

    Stay on top of the day's tech news with our free Technology Minute e-mail newsletter - just add your e-mail here

  • Events

    View All Events

  • Submit Your Event

    Submit Your Event

  • MPU General 2

  • More from this Channel