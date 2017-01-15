PlayTime 1.4.8

img3File.png

Find the total play time of audio/ video files

Print

PrintPrint
Audio

Read More:

15 January 2017 | 0

Download Links:

Windows

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 2.5
Date: 15-01-2017
Award: None
License: Freeware
Developer: Skwire Empire

PlayTime is a free portable tool which calculates the total play time of any mix of audio and video files.

It’s straightforward to use. Add files, or folders, or drag and drop your target files from Explorer, and the total time is immediately displayed.

A separate “Selected time” box displays the length of whatever files you’ve selected, and PlayTime calculates the total file size, too.

The list works just as you’d expect. You’re able to drag items around to reorder them, double-click something to play it, add other files or folders as required, or select files and press Del to remove them.

Once you’re happy, the list can be exported as a CSV file or a playlist (an M3U).

Read More:


Related Articles



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to Top ↑

  • MPU Tech Downloads

  • Polls

    Have you ever chosen to put off replacing your PC in favour of getting a better smartphone?

    • No (54%)
    • Yes (46%)

    Total Voters: 13

    Loading ... Loading ...
    See other polls >

  • Today's Technology Minute

    Stay on top of the day's tech news with our free Technology Minute e-mail newsletter - just add your e-mail here

  • Events

    View All Events

  • Submit Your Event

    Submit Your Event

  • MPU General 2

  • More from this Channel