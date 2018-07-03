Plantronics closes $2bn acquisition of Polycom

Headset manufacturer eye deeper move into communications and collaboration services

Headset vendor Plantronics has announced it has completed the acquisition of unified communications provider Polycom.

As a result, a new leadership team has been announced and it will count on Jeff Loebbka as executive vice president for global sales.

Amy Barzdukas has been named executive vice president and CMO. Barzdukas, who joined Polycom in 2015, held the same role with the UC provider. Former Plantronics vice president innovation and strategy Cary Bran is now senior vice president and chief strategy officer.

Tarun Loomba, who joined Polycom in 2017 will take on the executive vice president for product and solutions management role. Navin Mehta, who had been Polycom’s SVP for global services since 2011, has been named executive vice president for global services.

“Plantronics now offers an unparalleled portfolio of integrated, intelligent solutions that spans headsets, software, desk phones, audio and video conferencing, and cloud services,” Plantronics president and chief executive officer Joe Burton said.

“This combined offering empowers people with the tools and flexibility they need to create the best experience when connecting to what is most important to them.”

In March, Plantronics announced its plans to acquire Polycom in a move set to open up opportunities for Plantronics to delve further into communications and collaboration services, providing a broad portfolio of complementary products and services across the segment.

At the time the acquisition was announced, Polycom CEO Mary McDowell said that bringing the two companies together would broaden the breadth of solutions available to customers and partners, creating a consistent user experience across many types of collaboration applications and devices.

