Pilz opens new €7.4m facility in Cork

Automation firm expands campus on the Model Farm Road

Pilz, a leading global automation technology company, has marked its 20th anniversay in Ireland with the opening of a new €7.4 million facility in the Cork Business & Technology Park on Model Farm Road, Cork.

The Cork campus of connected facilities will now house three Pilz Group activities: software product research & development, international services group and the global account management team. The campus is also home to Pilz Ireland Industrial Automation, serving the Irish market with Pilz Automation Systems and Engineering Services.

Set to be a global centre of excellence, it will immediately house 125 employees in the software product research & development division with a further 70 new hires to be located there by 2023.

The engineering tools used to plan, design, program and visualise Pilz automation control systems globally are conceived and developed in Cork. The investment in this new centre will allow Pilz to expand its current portfolio of automation systems, while developing their technologies around Internet of Things (IoT), analytics and new software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications.

John McAuliffe, managing director, Pilz Ireland and vice president of Pilz International Services Group, said: “The cutting-edge technology in our new facility will allow the company to not only respond to the new challenges facing the global manufacturing industry but also to innovate and grow, building on our existing reputation as IoT pioneers in safe automation. Global spending on IoT is set to reach $1.29 trillion by 2020 – but this is dependent on the implementation of clear Industry 4.0 strategies.

“Pilz is a member of the demonstration and research platform SmartFactoryKL and is, as a member of OPC Foundation, actively involved in formulating uniform standards for Industry 4.0. Our systems ensure workers, plants and machinery stay connected, productive and safe. This is becoming more critical as levels of automation increase to achieve agility and productivity in manufacturing.”

TechCentral Reporters