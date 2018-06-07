People, process and systems approach for GDPR

New whitepaper advises familiar approach to ensure efficacy of compliance efforts

The furious efforts that are still very much underway despite the passing of the compliance deadline for the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), must take into account certain key factors to ensure readiness and compliance.

Auxilion’s whitepaper entitled “On time, on budget, wrong outcome. How to make sure your GDPR Project focuses on getting the right result”, argues that by breaking down any GDPR project into the familiar headings of people, process, and systems, organisations can address the high-level domains that will help frame an effective focus for assuring GDPR compliance.

The paper’s author, Terence O’Donnell, who heads the projects and consulting practice, writes that any ‘project’ that will be constituted to ensure that a company is in a state of readiness for GDPR will require senior management support and more likely than not, a dedicated team to prepare the company to operate and maintain the policies and procedures framed in the 99 articles and 173 recitals set out in the new GDPR legislation.

The paper specifies these high-level domains as the engagement of stakeholders to ensure timely and efficient organisational readiness for GDPR, which is the people aspect; which is allied with the implementation of effective procedures that embed GDPR-compliant operational behaviours, which is the process element. And finally, the establishment of assurance criterion that will sustain and evidence GDPR accountability, which constitutes the systems part.

The paper classifies the various articles under these three domains, and goes on to address each in detail to ensure that compliance efforts are coordinated, coherent, and ultimately sustainable.

TechCentral Reporters