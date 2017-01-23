pdfFactory 6.05

pdfFactory is a straightforward tool that allows you to create PDF files from just about any Windows application.

As with many similar utilities, it works by installing a virtual printer driver. You then open whichever document you’d like to convert, choose the Print option, select the pdfFactory printer, and the program launches to display your file. You may save the document to PDF, or send it as an email attachment in a couple of clicks.

If you need more control, though, there’s plenty on offer here. Browse the pdfFactory printer preferences, for instance, and you’re able to set the file resolution to anything from 150 to 1,440 dpi, or any custom value somewhere in between. And there are options to set your JPEG compression level, and downsample images to the resolution of your choice.

You can also set details like the PDF file metadata (Title, Author, Subject or Keywords). Security options allow you to encrypt the document, or restrict how it’s used (prevent text and images being copied, for instance). You get to choose which fonts may be embedded in the file, and there’s an option to convert URLs into clickable links, where you’re even able to define exactly how they’ll look (colour, border and line style, and so on).

Please note, this trial version of the program will add a watermark to the bottom of every page in the finished PDF file. Once you’ve purchased a licence for the program and entered its details, this will disappear.

