PDF Unlock 2.0

Unlock multiple PDFs in one operation

Print

PrintPrint
Downloads

Read More:

19 June 2017 | 0

Download Links:

Windows

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 3.0
Date: 19-06-2017
Award: None
License: Freeware
Developer: Uconomix Technologies

PDF Unlock is a simple tool which can remove the password from multiple PDFs in a single operation.

The program isn’t a cracking tool. You must know the document password for it to work, and the same password must apply to every file.

The main advantage here is speed and ease of use. Drag and drop your source PDFs, enter the common password, click “Unlock” and the unlocked versions will be saved in the source folder (file.pdf > file_unlocked.pdf).

You can optionally save the unlocked files to a new folder, or even overwrite the originals, although we wouldn’t recommend it– if the unlock process fails for some reason, your document could be lost.

Read More:


Related Articles



Leave a Reply

Back to Top ↑

  • MPU Tech Downloads

  • Polls

    Should Amazon buy Slack?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
    See other polls >

  • Today's Technology Minute

    Stay on top of the day's tech news with our free Technology Minute e-mail newsletter - just add your e-mail here

  • Events

    View All Events

  • Submit Your Event

    Submit Your Event

  • MPU General 2

  • More from this Channel