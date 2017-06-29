Payzone acquires FeePay platforms

Payment platforms come together to add branded solutions

Payzone has acquired the EasyPaymentsPlus and MyEasyPay payment platform businesses developed by FeePay. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Feepay managing director Mary Kelly will continue in her role and join the management team at Payzone.

The move continues Payzone’s diversifiction into customised payments solutions as consumers look to conduct more transactions electronically. Both the EasyPaymentsPlus and MyEasyPay platforms provide a complementary offering that can now be deployed across its multiple channels and through its retail network of more than 3,000 Payzone-branded retail agents.

EasyPaymentsPlus gives organisations such as schools, clubs and small businesses with a branded, secure online payment facility and data management tools. The system processes €40 million worth of transactions annually, with more than 140,000 people registered and making payments through the system. Its clients include Leinster Rugby, ISME, The National Performing Arts School, and some 500 schools and clubs nationwide.

The MyEasyPay system is designed for tradespeople, field sales teams, private contractors and professional associations who wish to get paid online or by phone. The solution allows users to get paid online and supports the service with reporting tools to track payments.

“We are really looking forward and excited to be bringing the EasyPayments Plus and My EasyPay payment platforms into the Payzone family,” said Jim Deignan, CEO, Payzone Ireland.

“These very popular services are an excellent fit for the Payzone brand and will enable us to bring further innovative services to our consumer base around the country that deliver more choice, convenience and the ability to make payments easier for our customers.”

Commenting on this acquisition, Kelly said: “Being part of the Payzone network will provide us with the scale and reach we require to grow the business exponentially. Our customers will also benefit greatly from having more direct access to the wider range of payment locations provided by Payzone.”

Payzone distributes payments services and products on behalf of a broad range of clients which include public sector bodies, utility companies and mobile network operators, processing more than 90 million transactions annually.

FeePay was established in 2009 and is based in Shankill, Co Dublin, where it employs nine people. Payzone, which was acquired in April 2015 by Carlyle Cardinal Ireland, employs more than 80 people at its Sandyford head office.

TechCentral Reporters