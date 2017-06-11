PayPal Mobile 6.12.1

Send and receive money wherever you are

Print

PrintPrint
Downloads

Read More:

11 June 2017 | 0

Download Links:

Android
iPhone
iPad

Software Publisher

Our Rating: 4.0
Date: 11-06-2017
Award: None
License: Freeware
Developer: PayPal Inc

Pay Smarter. Pay Simpler. Pay Anywhere. The world’s safest way to pay online is now at your favorite restaurants, stores, and more. Introducing your new digital wallet.

PAYPAL NOW ACCEPTED IN STORES
Take PayPal with you to local stores, cafes, restaurants and more. Use the app to pay with your phone. Even better, use the PayPal app to order ahead.

SEND & REQUEST MONEY
Pay back a friend for lunch. Chip in for a gift. Collect money for a work outing. PayPal lets you transfer money between friends instantly.

MANAGE YOUR ACCOUNT
Check your balance, see your transactions, or add and withdraw funds —anytime, anywhere.

EVEN MORE…
• Get special offers only available to PayPal customers.
• Online or on-the-go, your financial info is always secure with PayPal.

Note: Some features may not be available in your country/region.

What’s New in Version 6.12.1

Skip that line! We’ve fixed an issue that was affecting Order Ahead, so you can get back to even faster meal takeout and delivery.

We’ve made it even easier to send money to friends and family abroad. You can now support your loved ones in 62 countries around the world by sending money, paying bills, and reloading phones through Xoom. Tap ‘Send Money’ to try it out!

Read More:


Related Articles



Leave a Reply

Back to Top ↑

  • MPU Tech Downloads

  • Polls

    Will the iMac Pro become Apple's most sought-after PC?

    • No (80%)
    • Yes (20%)

    Total Voters: 5

    Loading ... Loading ...
    See other polls >

  • Today's Technology Minute

    Stay on top of the day's tech news with our free Technology Minute e-mail newsletter - just add your e-mail here

  • Events

    View All Events

  • Submit Your Event

    Submit Your Event

  • MPU General 2

  • More from this Channel