Paycheck Plus picks up global accolade

CEO Reilly looks towards challenges of Brexit, GDPR

Drogheda-based payroll outsource provider PaycheckPlus picked up the in-country payroll provider of the year at The Payroll Awards hosted by The Global Payroll Association in Amsterdam on 8 June.

Founded in 2005, PaycheckPlus has the largest payroll team in Ireland and provides Irish and UK payroll processing services to companies across 18 different countries.

Anne Reilly, founder and CEO, PaycheckPlus (pictured), said: “We are absolutely delighted to win this award particularly with so much recent change within the sector and with significant developments on the way, such as the introduction of PAYE Modernisation, the General Data Protection Regulation and legislation changes as a result of Brexit.

“Preparing for these developments is imperative for businesses and can be challenging for HR and payroll staff. That’s where we can help. We deliver a complete, consistent, proven service that’s built on the solid foundations of tight, well-honed practices and a highly qualified expert team.”

PaycheckPlus previous award wins include the business growth award for SMEs at the Louth Business Awards (2016); best business practice excellence Award (2014) from Fingal Dublin Chamber; and best exporter (2012) from Louth Chamber.

TechCentral Reporters