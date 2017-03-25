Path 6.0.2

Path is simple, personal social networking.

Designed with the people you love, your closest friends and family, in mind. Path is a trusted, intimate environment like your dinner table at home.

Features

Capture Moments: With Path you can capture and share all of life’s most important moments: photos, videos, thoughts, places, music, TV shows, movies, books, workouts, and sleep.

Be Yourself: Create and edit beautiful photos and videos with our world-class creative tools and filters.

Control Privacy: You’re always in control of your privacy on Path with settings that are simple and easy-to-understand.

Get More Than Likes: With Path Emotions you’ll get more than likes from your family and close friends —smiles, frowns, laughs, gasps, or loves. Also: never again wonder if a friend saw your post, because with Path you can see everyone who has.

Search Moments: Revisit any of your Moments by searching for friends, birthdays, places, cities, holidays, months, seasons, and more.

Share Everywhere: Easily share any of your Path Moments to Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr, Foursquare, WordPress, and email.

Apps & More: Your favorite apps work with Path too. Share your Nike runs, Strava workouts, VSCOcam photos, WordPress posts, and more.

What’s New in Version 6.0.2

What’s New:

– Introducing Coverstory: You can now share a video on your profile cover that will disappear in 24 hours. Add music, text, and more to tell your story!

– Certified Accounts – Limited Region: Follow the lives of your favorite personalities in food, travel, fashion, sports, and more!

– Added a setting to clear cache

Bug fixes:

– Friend count corrected to include disabled accounts

– Unfriending of disabled users fixed