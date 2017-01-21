Path 5.9.5
|21-01-2017
|None
|Freeware
|Path Inc
|iPad
iPhone
|42.90 MB
|6 minutes
|English
Path is simple, personal social networking.
Designed with the people you love, your closest friends and family, in mind. Path is a trusted, intimate environment like your dinner table at home.
Features
Capture Moments: With Path you can capture and share all of life’s most important moments: photos, videos, thoughts, places, music, TV shows, movies, books, workouts, and sleep.
Be Yourself: Create and edit beautiful photos and videos with our world-class creative tools and filters.
Control Privacy: You’re always in control of your privacy on Path with settings that are simple and easy-to-understand.
Get More Than Likes: With Path Emotions you’ll get more than likes from your family and close friends —smiles, frowns, laughs, gasps, or loves. Also: never again wonder if a friend saw your post, because with Path you can see everyone who has.
Search Moments: Revisit any of your Moments by searching for friends, birthdays, places, cities, holidays, months, seasons, and more.
Share Everywhere: Easily share any of your Path Moments to Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr, Foursquare, WordPress, and email.
Apps & More: Your favorite apps work with Path too. Share your Nike runs, Strava workouts, VSCOcam photos, WordPress posts, and more.
What’s New in Version 5.9.5
What’s New:
– Check out more info on place moment! Now you can see friend’s recent visits by tapping their profile picture.
