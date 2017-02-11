Path 5.10.0

Share your photos and video on a visual social network

11 February 2017

Date: 11-02-2017
License: Freeware
Developer: Path Inc

Path is simple, personal social networking.

Designed with the people you love, your closest friends and family, in mind. Path is a trusted, intimate environment like your dinner table at home.

Features

Capture Moments: With Path you can capture and share all of life’s most important moments: photos, videos, thoughts, places, music, TV shows, movies, books, workouts, and sleep.

Be Yourself: Create and edit beautiful photos and videos with our world-class creative tools and filters.

Control Privacy: You’re always in control of your privacy on Path with settings that are simple and easy-to-understand.

Get More Than Likes: With Path Emotions you’ll get more than likes from your family and close friends —smiles, frowns, laughs, gasps, or loves. Also: never again wonder if a friend saw your post, because with Path you can see everyone who has.

Search Moments: Revisit any of your Moments by searching for friends, birthdays, places, cities, holidays, months, seasons, and more.

Share Everywhere: Easily share any of your Path Moments to Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr, Foursquare, WordPress, and email.

Apps & More: Your favorite apps work with Path too. Share your Nike runs, Strava workouts, VSCOcam photos, WordPress posts, and more.

What’s New in Version 5.10.0

What’s New:
– Repath photos and videos even faster than before!
– Share your favorite YouTube video with a larger preview.
– Easily manage all friend requests and view total friend count.
– Watch videos in the feed with auto-play.
– Upload live photos for iPhone 6s and above.

Bug fixes:
– Fixed notification for messaging

