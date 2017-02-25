Pastextra 1.0.0.0
Getting clipboard text or images into a file normally requires some help from an application. Launch something, Edit > Paste, File > Save As, browse to the folder you need and enter a file name.
Pastextra is a tiny Explorer extension which enables pasting clipboard text or images directly to a file, no extra steps required.
The program has no installer, but it’s easy to set up manually. Extract the archive to a safe folder, run Pastextra as an administrator and it registers itself on Explorer’s right-click menu.
Once it’s up and running, everything else is simple. Copy something to the clipboard, right-click in an Explorer folder and select “Pastextra”. Copied text will be saved as a text file, a copied image as a PNG
If you decide you don’t need Pastextra in future, run the program as an administrator again and it removes itself from the folder right-click menu.
