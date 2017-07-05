Password Safe 3.43

There are now so many web sites and programs that require the use of passwords that it can be hard to remember them all. The demand of different service vary greatly, with some requiring that passwords are of a minimum length, while other must contain upper and lower case letters or include numbers and symbols. One solution, and one that is employed by too many users, is to simply use one password for a range of sites and programs. This is obviously a major security risk because it means that should a third party compromise one of your passwords, they also have access to your other password-protected accounts – and this is a serious threat to data.

Password Safe may well be the answer you have been looking for. The program makes it easy to store all of your passwords in a single database which is itself protected by a single password – the only one you will need to remember- and they can be organised into groups to make them easy to find when they are needed. The program does not just have to be used to simply store passwords, the autofill feature means that usernames and passwords can be automatically entered into web site and program dialogs to save them from having to be typed.

Password Safe can also be used to generate strong passwords and extra information about individual password entries can be stored – such as specifying an expiry date for passwords and maintaining a record of when they have been changed. The program works on a simple principle, but it is one that can be used to make life a great deal easier.

What’s new in 3.43 (see full changelog for more)?

Bugs fixed in V3.43.0

1410 Don’t forget ‘-r’ flag when database not found, and needs to be searched.

1409 An entry is now correctly re-selected after editing if the preference “Save database immediately after any change” is disabled.

1403 Help has been updated to document that an entry’s Notes field has a size limit of 30,000 characters.

1402 Group image is now correct after dragging an empty sub-group to the next higher level.

1401 After deleting an entry, the next visible entry (if present) is selected. If not present, then the previous entry (if present) will be selected.

1400 The Toolbar now correctly disables buttons when a Group is selected.

1399 A disabled image is now shown when no characters to copy are available. This has also been implemented wherever the “Copy Password” button is used outside the Toolbar.

Changes to Existing Features in V3.43.0

809 Maximum configurable idle timeout increased to 10 hours.

