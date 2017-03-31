Password Depot 10.5.0

Password Depot is a powerful password manager that will safely store your passwords, credit card numbers and other confidential information.

The program starts by creating a secure and encrypted file for your data. This can be stored locally, on a USB drive, or even on an internet server for easy access wherever you are.

Next, the built-in password generator will create lengthy, effectively uncrackable passwords for each of your logins. No need to use easy-to-guess passwords any more, or the same one for each site – let Password Depot generate something like “k57&l}##nkSd7_=de17(” instead and your accounts will be far more secure.

You won’t be able to remember these passwords, of course – but that doesn’t matter. Password Depot can automatically fill in your user name, password and other data on the web pages you define (this works with Firefox, Netscape, Opera and Internet Explorer). You’re also able to copy passwords and other data to the clipboard, for use elsewhere, or you can just drag and drop data to the target field.

And Password Depot includes a lengthy list of password management tools to make your life easier. It’s able to import passwords from other managers, for instance; you’re able to view passwords that haven’t been used or changed in a long time; and a Favourites list allows quick access to the passwords you use most frequently.

Please note, this program runs initially as a trial version. If you don’t purchase it after 30 days, Password Depot will then run in freeware mode. You’ll be able to continue using it, but with major restrictions. It’ll only be possible to have one password list, for instance, and that may contain a maximum of 20 passwords.

Version 10.5.0 (see changelog for more info):

– New database format PSWE was introduced with max. size up to 2 GB.

– New entry type ‘Document’ was implemented to support large documents.

– General program’s performance and speed were significantly increased.

– Authorization and data exchange with cloud services were optimized.

– Number of other user interface improvements and corrections.