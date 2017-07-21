Parallels Remote Application Server v16

Informed by user feedback, v16 improves VDI, mobile and security Print Print Pro

Parallels has launched version 16 of its Remote Application Server, with a raft of improvements and refinements, based heavily on user feedback.

According to Jack Zubarev, president, Parallels, RAS v16 is aimed at three main groups, mid-sized business, managed service providers (MSP) and independent software vendors (ISV). From the experiences and developing requirements of these groups, Parallels has made improvements in key areas, such as Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI), mobile delivery and experience and security.

“This release is, what I would call, 90% customer feedback based,” said Zubarev.

User informed

Mid-sized business benefit from RAS v16 as it allows them to get the advantages of enterprise solutions without necessarily needing the dedicated skills or resources of an enterprise to implement and manage the solution.

MSPs can benefit from being able to provide services at low cost and with a high degree of efficiency, said Zubarev.

For ISVs, the pressure to deliver everything as a service can be met with RAS v16, he said, enabling them “to offer their apps as a service, including on mobile devices,” without having to extensively redevelop them.

Other new features include PowerShell API, white labelling for managed service providers (MSPs) and independent software vendors (ISVs), Touch ID for iOS client, linked clones for virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), Turbo.net integration for an easy way to manage multiple application versions, support for Nutanix Acropolis hypervisor, use of Microsoft Windows Server for VDI deployments for MSPs with Microsoft Services Providers Licensing Agreements (SPLA), and more.

Mobile enhancement

Version 16 features enhanced support for use of native iOS and Android touch gestures for remote applications, including in-house and legacy applications. Quick Keypad capability enables users to define application shortcuts to significantly speed up access to most common functionality, said the maker. Additional enhancements include Swiftpoint GT Bluetooth mouse support, printing, file transfer support for HTML5 and Chrome clients, scalability, and smart sizing for applications and desktops. The Linux client now also supports microphone and camera redirection which allows use of Skype and similar apps from Linux thin-clients.

A key new feature is support for application containers. This is achieved through the integration of Turbo.net, enabling users to easily manage and deliver different versions of applications to employees. It also integrates with the new Microsoft Azure-based deployment options and includes improvements in VDI and hyper-converged use cases.

Delivery of full or linked-clone based desktops with Microsoft Hyper-V, Citrix XenServer and VMware ESXi or hyper-converged solutions, such as Nutanix, HPE and Lenovo, is now supported. KVM-based VDI is also supported using Nutanix Acropolis hypervisor.

Security controls

There are significant security enhancements too, with IT managers able to control and restrict setting options available to each user of the Parallels Client by location, time and device. If a threat is detected, IT admins can remotely lock a device, disable USB devices and clipboard usage. Also, Touch ID or a passcode can be used for an additional layer of security.

Catering to the ever-increasing demands for improved user experience, the Parallels HTML5 Client provides an improved web-access experience with instant access to applications, data and desktops from any HTML5 browser on a desktop or mobile device from anywhere.

Organisations can now easily customise the Parallels HTML5 Client with their company logos, branding and messaging, effectively white labelling services.

Parallels RAS v16 pricing is €99.99 per year per concurrent user and includes all capabilities (including built-in load balancer) as well as support and maintenance at a single price point. Monthly usage based pricing is available for MSPs and ISVs.

A free 30-day full-featured trial of Parallels RAS 16 at the site below.

www.parallels.com/ras

TechCentral Reporters