Paradyn to create 40 jobs across Dublin, Cork offices

Multi-million euro investment strategy drives new hires Print Print Jobs

Paradyn is double its workforce from 40 to 80 employees by 2020 across its offices in Dublin and Cork.

The new positions primarily be in the areas of finance, network engineering, technical solutions architecture, technical sales and support, marketing and business development.

The jobs are being created as part of a €4 million investment that will fund company growth and acquisitions.

Paradyn formed as a result of the merger of Exigent Networks, Irish Telecom and Netforce. It actively manages more than 30,000 users across 300 business and public sector customers from a range of industries.

The growth will be driven by the innovation of new services in the areas of security, networking and IT, as well as cross-selling to existing customers, new business development and further company acquisitions. The company will acquire complementary businesses in the Irish market.

Paradyn CEO Cillian McCarthy said: “Following the merger we announced in March, Paradyn is already Ireland’s only one-stop managed service solution for IT, telecoms, security, network and business connectivity, and our goal is to continue to expand that unique proposition. Under a single service agreement we can build, monitor and securely maintain every aspect of a customer’s IT and communications infrastructure.”

TechCentral Reporters