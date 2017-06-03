Paper 3.6.9

When inspiration happens, put it on Paper. Paper is the best way to capture and connect your notes, photos, and sketches. Create checklists, spotlight details in photos, and sketch diagrams with unbeatable speed and ease — Paper is like a wall of sticky notes for everything that inspires you.

CAPTURE

Paper’s swipe-to-style formatting makes creating checklists and notes faster and more fun than any other app. The photo spotlight tool helps you quickly clarify essential details.

CONNECT

Bring text, photos, and sketches together. Keep your ideas organized, and see everything in one place to make connections you can’t see in siloed lists.

COMMUNICATE

Paper’s unique visual notes are designed to help you get your point across quickly and precisely. Paper also lets you share your ideas any way you want to, including as professionally-formatted PDFs, Keynote and Powerpoint presentations.

The original iPad version of Paper is a winner of Apple’s App of the Year and is used by millions around the world. The Universal version adds support for iPhone, in addition to text, photos, and sketching, all beautifully designed for touch. Paper is completely free with no in-app purchases.

What’s New in Version 3.6.9

This small update fixes a few pesky bugs. Some customers opened the app to find a blank blue-grey screen. We like to keep our UI clean, but not THAT clean. We’ve fixed the problem and apologize for the inconvenience.

We’ve fixed a dialog formatting bug that prevented some users from subscribing as Paper Patrons. We’ve also fixed the overlapping canvas buttons on iPhone 4/5/SE devices.