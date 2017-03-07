Panda Free Antivirus 18.1

A fast, easy-to-use antivirus tool

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 4.0
Date: 07-03-2017
Award: None
License: Freeware
Developer: Panda Security

Panda Free Antivirus 2017 is the latest edition of Panda’s popular antivirus engine.

A solid feature set includes real-time protection to block known threats; behavioural monitoring to uncover even the very latest malware; URL monitoring to prevent you accessing dangerous websites, while USB vaccination keeps you safe from autorun viruses and similar pests.

A Rescue Kit can create a bootable USB drive, or run Panda’s Cloud Cleaner to detect and remove even the most stubborn viruses.

This release is fully compatible with the latest edition of Windows 10.

Please note, the installer will by default change your browser home and search pages. You can avoid this, but only by paying attention during setup and clearing the relevant checkboxes.

