Panasonic flags fire hazard on some Toughbook models

Downloadable software to diagnose battery status on the way

Panasonic has announced that the battery packs on some of its Toughbook models may overheat and potentially cause a fire hazard due to a battery pack configuration issue.

The move follows a recall of two Panasonic Toughbooks laptop models in Canada. Health Canada, citing fire hazard, issued the recall for series CF-SX2 and CF-C2 model numbers.

Meanwhile, According to an electrical safety recall notice from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), there is a software configuration issue with the battery pack discharge, which causes the battery to potentially overheat.

The issue refers specifically to the CF-AX2 and 3 series, CF-C2 series and CF-SX series that were sold in the country between April 2013 and March 2016.

However, the vendor is not embarking on a recall of the products at present, stating that it will not replace the batteries as the configuration issue will be rectified with the use of new software.

Panasonic is currently developing a user-downloadable software to diagnose the state of the battery and control it to avoid overheating. The software will be available for download on 12 June.

The company has asked users to use the charging control utility to provide an interim method for controlling the battery pack while the software is developed.

ACCC has informed users that this can be done by using the battery pack control utility in the laptop to configure the battery pack power usage by adjusting the charging control utility to Eco Mode.

In March, Lenovo had to recall its ThinkPad X1 Carbon notebooks over overheating hazard and fire risk concerns.

The Chinese vendor had already issued a global recall in February, after identifying that an unfastened screw could damage the battery, causing overheating and a fire risk on model numbers: 20HQ; 20HR; 20K3 and 20K4.

IDG News Service