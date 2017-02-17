Painnt 1.1.1 Free

Painnt is a Prisma-type app for Windows 10, Android and iPS which transforms your favourite photos into works of art.

The full package has 120-170 filters (depending on platform) in categories including classical, comic book, modern, abstract and mosaics. Only around a half of these are available in the free build – and common filters like “Oil” “Brush Strokes” and “Ink” are all premium-only – but there’s still a lot to explore.

Selecting filters is fun in itself. Click a category in the left-hand sidebar and Painnt presents you with a mosaic of thumbnails showing the effects. There are the usual pointless colour-shifting options which leave you thinking, why would anyone ever willingly use that? But there are also plenty that we really, really, really wanted to try.

Most filters have a host of configurations options. If the default “Matisse” settings don’t work for you, there are tweaks for Transparency, Brightness, Contrast, Saturation, Hue, Colour Composition, Noise Reduction, Sharpness, Smooth, Wash, Intensity and more.

The results are still very variable. The majority of filters are either almost entirely useless, only work with very specific source images, or are very similar to some of the other filters. But we still had fun trying them out, and there are still 20 or 30 quality filters we’d reuse on a regular basis.

Please note, the free build has catches. There are ads, saved images include a watermark and there’s no support for Full HD or 4K resolution. But this isn’t as bad as it sounds. Our images were saved at an acceptable 1280×856 resolution, and the Painnt logo was relatively small and tucked away in the bottom right corner (see the grab)– it doesn’t spoil the results at all.