P2V Systems named Microsoft Cloud Packaged Solution global partner of the year

Lisburn company recognised for customer implementation excellence

Lisburn-based P2V Systems has won the 2017 Microsoft Cloud Packaged Solution global partner of the year award. The company was honoured among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

“The team and I are incredibly proud to have won the 2017 Microsoft cloud packaged solution global partner of the year Award” said Stephen McCann, CEO, P2V Systems (pictured).

“P2V Systems created a unique, customised Cloud Packaged Solution designed to improve business productivity, performance and save money. In addition to the enterprise focused Microsoft solutions including Azure and Office 365, our packaged solution also encompasses additional applications for e-mail management and backup. This provides a perfect combination for outstanding security, compliance and scalability.

“As well as being a Microsoft gold partner, we are also a Microsoft managed partner. This has given us the opportunity to work closely with the Microsoft Ireland Team. Aligning our efforts has provided a platform to drive successful outcomes for our customers both in terms of deploying optimal solutions and optimising existing IT. Winning this award demonstrates the focus we are placing on creating solutions that make a real difference to our customers.”

TechCentral Reporters