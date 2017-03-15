P2V Systems achieves Microsoft gold Cloud Platform competency

Lisburn-based P2V Systems has attained a gold Cloud Platform competency from Microsoft. The achievement has been described as demonstrating a ‘best-in-class’ ability and commitment to meet Microsoft customers’ evolving needs in today’s mobile-first, cloud-first world, and distinguishing itself within Microsoft’s partner ecosystem.

“Achieving the Microsoft gold Cloud Platform competency is an indication of the level of expertise and knowledge we have reached in the provision of Microsoft cloud services,” said Stephen McCann, CEO, P2V Systems.

“We constantly strive to deliver our customers solutions that will improve the way they work and make their IT an asset for the business. As a Microsoft gold partner, our customers will benefit from our relationship with Microsoft and our deep understanding of their solutions.

“Our expertise means customers can benefit from reduced operational costs, as well as a reduced time to market, in addition to the many other benefits delivered by the cloud.”

Gavriella Schuster, corporate vice president, worldwide partner group, Microsoft, said: “By achieving a Gold competency, partners have demonstrated the highest, most consistent capability and commitment to the latest Microsoft technology.

“These partners have a deep expertise that puts them in the top of our partner ecosystem, and their proficiency will help customers drive innovative solutions.”

The Microsoft Partner Network helps partners strengthen their capabilities to showcase leadership in the marketplace on the latest technology, to better serve customers and to easily connect with one of the most active, diverse networks in the world.

TechCentral Reporters