P2V opens Dublin office

IT solutions provider expects €1m turnover by mid-2018

Lisburn-based P2V Systems has expanded its operations with the opening of a Dublin office.

The IT solutions provider will be focusing primarily on its cloud and business continuity services for the Republic of Ireland market, with turnover projections for the next 18 months of €1 million.

The opening of its RoI base is the latest in a number of key developments made by P2V Systems in the past year. During this time, it took its first step into e-commerce through the launch of a hardware and software e-shop and increased its employee base from 11 to 17.

The company was ranked 12th in the 2016 Deloitte Ireland Technology Fast 50 and recently received its third Microsoft partner accreditation.

“We have an ambitious growth strategy in place, focused on growing our UK and RoI presence and doubling our workforce within the next 12 months,” said Stephen McCann, managing director, P2V Systems (pictured).

“The opening of a Dublin hub will allow us to further support the services we provide to our RoI customers, including several high-profile projects within Dublin city.”

TechCentral Reporters